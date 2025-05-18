9 Costco Shopping Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

There's something deeply satisfying about a Costco haul. A tray of croissants bigger than your toddler, 48 rolls of toilet paper you absolutely needed, and a bottle of olive oil large enough to refill a lamp. It's the kind of place where deals feel obvious and hard to resist.

But here's the thing: Not every purchase is quite as smart as it looks. Costco's value-driven reputation is well-earned, but it also works in its favor. Shoppers trust the brand. They assume the bulk pricing is always better. They believe that if it's in the warehouse, it must be a deal. That's not always true. Between clever product placement, subtle price strategies, and shopper psychology, even seasoned Costco regulars can get tripped up. Some pitfalls are easy to spot, while others take a bit of digging.

This list walks through the biggest red flags to watch out for, especially if you're trying to stick to a budget or avoid buying three liters of something you'll regret. It's not about avoiding Costco. It's about shopping well. Because bulk regret? That stuff doesn't fit in the pantry.