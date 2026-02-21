Avoid This Seasoning Mistake Too Many People Make With Ground Beef

Ground beef is incredibly rich and tasty, and ranks among the most beloved meat choices in the United States. Whether shaped into thick patties and placed on the grill for a classic American cheeseburger, slow-cooked into a delicious, savory ragu and layered between delicate pasta sheets for a melty, gooey lasagna, tossed into a one-pan ground beef stir fry for a quick Sunday lunch, or even turned into any of these old-school ground beef dishes no one seems to make anymore, it never disappoints.

However, despite being a go-to protein for many, few have truly mastered the art of seasoning it properly. One of the most common mistakes everyone makes with ground beef is sprinkling salt too early, or rather, far too soon, before it hits the pan. To really nail its texture (and prevent it from turning into a rubbery, sausage-like mess), it's crucial to hold off on the salt until it goes into the pan and begins releasing its excess moisture on its own.

This happens because, when ground beef comes into contact with high heat, its proteins begin to denature and release water into the pan. Seasoning the meat at this stage can additionally trigger a physical process known as osmosis. During osmosis, water moves across cellular membranes. Simply put, it goes from an area with more water to an area with less water to neutralize the imbalanced environment created when the meat was seasoned. This means that seasoning ground beef too early results in an excess amount of water in the pan, and therefore totally ruins its texture.