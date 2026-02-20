Why Water Spills Could Actually Be Damaging Your Kitchen Floors

Hand-washing your dishes typically means that a little water will almost always find its way onto the floor, regardless of how careful you are. And chances are, in most cases, you probably leave it to dry on its own, rather than take a paper towel and wipe it away. While tile floors can handle occasional water spills (even though they're not completely immune to them either), wood and laminate are among the worst kitchen flooring you can choose when it comes to water resistance.

Wood and laminate floors can easily be damaged by water. This is precisely the reason why you should not pick these kitchen floorings unless you're ready for costly repairs. In case the water spills are not cleaned up quickly and these floors are exposed to excess moisture, they can easily warp, swell, or even buckle. With wood flooring, extended contact with water can cause unpleasant odors. In some cases, it can even lead to structural decay, as a result of fungi (which grows in such damp environments) digesting and breaking down the lignin and cellulose present in the wood. And even though laminate is considered a more durable alternative, it is still made of compressed wood fibers and susceptible to similar damage.

Hence, the flooring's lifespan will be cut short, and as a result, you'll be forced to replace it much sooner than you initially intended. And that's not exactly cheap, so this essentially means that you could end up spending top dollar to fix or replace your kitchen floor. So, the best thing you can do is protect your floor from the start by wiping those spills.