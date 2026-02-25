Why You Should Avoid Buying Olive Oil In Bulk

You've studied our ultimate guide to buying olive oil, you're in the store, and you see a fantastic deal. The catch: it's a massive quantity of olive oil, and you're not sure whether it's a smart buy. Unless you're running a restaurant or hosting a massive dinner party, it's usually not a good idea to purchase olive oil in bulk. Once you open a bottle of olive oil, you've got about three to four months before it starts to go bad. It's tough for the average at-home cook to go through more than a regular bottle or so of olive oil in that time, so it's not a great idea to buy it in a bulk package (even though the lower price that often comes with buying in bulk can make it super tempting).

If you find a deal on a bunch of smaller, individually packed olive oil bottles, that's a comparatively better option, though there is still a time limit. Olive oil can stay good in unopened containers for a year and a half, so you may be able to to get away with using them one at a time. But before you buy, you'll want to make sure to check the date of harvest on the back, as the 18-month window starts from that point. It will also clue you in on how long the bottles were sitting on the grocery store shelf. Also be sure to follow smart storage tips to protect the oil from early spoilage.