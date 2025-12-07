The Common Ingredient You Should Never Store Next To Your Stove

It's undeniably convenient to keep your favorite olive oil next to the stove. When you're cooking a dish that looks a little dry, you can drizzle a bit over the top without having to step away from your recipe. But it turns out that you might be sacrificing taste for convenience. While a fancy bottle of olive oil might look great on the counter, keeping it near the stove (or any heat source) is never a good idea, as heat and temperature fluctuations can turn it from perfect to rancid — fast.

When you're shelling out for the good stuff, you want to do all you can to keep your olive oil in tip-top shape — and that means keeping it cool. You shouldn't refrigerate olive oil, but try to keep it between 55 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit, though it'll be just fine around 70 degrees. In most kitchens, the area near the stove gets much warmer than that. You'll also want to steer clear of other places that tend to heat up, including both the obvious (near your toaster oven) and the not-so-obvious (on top of your dishwasher).