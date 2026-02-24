The Firehouse Sub So Bland, We're Leaving It At The Deli Counter For Good

It seems like it should be difficult to make a bad deli sandwich, but, unfortunately, it's not uncommon. For every delicious sub out there — like the famous Philly and roast beef and provolone from Jersey Mike's – there's also some clunkers as well. Fast-food sandwich chains tend to be the worst culprits, many of which offer great sandwiches, along with other very forgettable options, on the same menu.

Add Firehouse Subs to the list of these sandwich chains, and the worst offender on the menu – based on our ranking of all Firehouse Subs' sandwiches – is the Firehouse Captain's Club. From the description, this sandwich sounds amazing. It comes with chicken, bacon, the chain's hero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. It's like a BLT with chicken. It also comes with Firehouse Subs' Captain Sorensen Hot Sauce which, according to our reviewer, is the sandwich's only redeeming quality.

Unfortunately, the Captain probably isn't too happy about the execution of his club sandwich, which made its debut on the Firehouse menu in 2024. The chicken was bland, likely the result of a lack of seasoning or Firehouse Subs' steaming method to reheat meat and melt cheese. The bread — the only other decent part of this sandwich — oddly enough had more taste than the rest of the ingredients, even more so than the hero sauce and red pepper flakes.