The Once-Popular '90s Mexican Chain That Serves Authentic Family Recipes (Just 16 Locations Left)

Believe it or not, bankruptcy isn't always a death sentence for chain restaurants, and it's possible Abuelo's' could follow in the footsteps of other chains that have actually come back from bankruptcy, including Sbarro and California Pizza Kitchen. Taking a new approach may be key — Sbarro, for example, switched to a choose-your-own-adventure model when it comes to ordering pizza (much like Chipotle does for burritos), according to Forbes. California Pizza Kitchen dug its heels in and expanded to new locations post-bankruptcy, focusing heavily on using customer loyalty to its advantage.

It's still too early to say exactly what will happen to Abuelo's in the future, but it's clear the chain has a loyal fan base that loves to sing the restaurant's praises on social media. One potential issue for Abuelo's: The chain didn't file bankruptcy on its own. Abuelo's parent company, Food Concepts International, also filed. This doesn't mean all hope is lost, however. The chain is clear it doesn't intend to suspend operations — in fact, it intends to do the opposite. According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, an Abuelo's company-wide email statement stated, "We're excited to continue welcoming you, sharing great meals, and growing alongside the communities that have supported us. We are honored by your continued dedication and are looking forward to an even brighter future together."