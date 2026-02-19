The Secret Ingredient Hiding At Costco That Adds A Tangy, Gourmet Touch To Any Dish

Not only can balsamic vinegar pearls bring a pleasant aesthetic to your plate but they're also versatile. If you're a salad lover, walnut salad is a great pair for the vinegar pearls, according to some shoppers, since it is characterized by a tart, earthy, and astringent taste. Bake your walnuts for an extra roasted flavor and pair with dried cranberries, apples, and a choice of leafy greens.

If you're a fan of Caprese toast, adding a few pearls into the mix can easily elevate your dish. Build your toast with flavors like garlic, basil oil dressing, and burrata cheese with some sliced mixed tomatoes for a touch of sweetness that mingles with the pearl toppings. A little goes a long way too, so no need to overdo it to taste the effects of this flavorful combo — a teaspoon or two should do it. The balsamic pearls are heat resistant and will remain intact when used in warmer dishes as well as salads. Hot dishes to consider include pastas, risottos, or grilled chicken or fish.

When you want a fusion of cultures, you could also consider adding balsamic vinegar pearls to sushi or sashimi. Consider the balsamic vinegar of Modena pearls for a more umami-flavored dish that complements the nori and the savory fish flavors. You could also bulk up the flavor with some citrusy notes like lemon or lime and top it off with some fish tartare for a combination of complex flavors. If you're feeling like experimenting with a boozier recipe, you could even slip a few pearls into your glass of Champagne for a simple, sophisticated boost to an already elegant beverage.