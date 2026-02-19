The Secret Ingredient Hiding At Costco That Adds A Tangy, Gourmet Touch To Any Dish
There are always unique items to look out for at Costco and one secret ingredient makes the list of items to grab at the grocery chain this February. Bulk-buying isn't just about cramming your pantry with your faves but can also be about trying the fancier gourmet food items (that aren't as pricey as you may think). There are several ways to bring an extravagant touch to the simplest of dishes, and the addition of Compagnia del Montale Balsamic Pearls might be one of them.
Balsamic vinegar is called on by the likes of Ina Garten for a gourmet touch to strawberries, but there is another way to upgrade your meals by using the vinegar in pearl form. These pearls resemble caviar and have a liquid center, which oozes balsamic flavor into even the most basic of dishes. A two-pack of the Compagnia del Montale Balsamic Pearls can be found tucked away on Costco shelves and includes balsamic white and balsamic vinegar pearls, providing 1.8 ounces each. The intense taste held within each pearl is noted as a combination of bittersweet and acidic with a whole lot of aromatic flavors. Hailing from Modena, Italy, the pearls, with their outer jelly texture, are traditionally used in a variety of both sweet and savory dishes.
How to use Compagnia del Montale Balsamic Pearls for a burst of flavor
Not only can balsamic vinegar pearls bring a pleasant aesthetic to your plate but they're also versatile. If you're a salad lover, walnut salad is a great pair for the vinegar pearls, according to some shoppers, since it is characterized by a tart, earthy, and astringent taste. Bake your walnuts for an extra roasted flavor and pair with dried cranberries, apples, and a choice of leafy greens.
If you're a fan of Caprese toast, adding a few pearls into the mix can easily elevate your dish. Build your toast with flavors like garlic, basil oil dressing, and burrata cheese with some sliced mixed tomatoes for a touch of sweetness that mingles with the pearl toppings. A little goes a long way too, so no need to overdo it to taste the effects of this flavorful combo — a teaspoon or two should do it. The balsamic pearls are heat resistant and will remain intact when used in warmer dishes as well as salads. Hot dishes to consider include pastas, risottos, or grilled chicken or fish.
When you want a fusion of cultures, you could also consider adding balsamic vinegar pearls to sushi or sashimi. Consider the balsamic vinegar of Modena pearls for a more umami-flavored dish that complements the nori and the savory fish flavors. You could also bulk up the flavor with some citrusy notes like lemon or lime and top it off with some fish tartare for a combination of complex flavors. If you're feeling like experimenting with a boozier recipe, you could even slip a few pearls into your glass of Champagne for a simple, sophisticated boost to an already elegant beverage.