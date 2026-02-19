The Ooey Gooey Aldi Appetizer Pretzel Lovers Will Crave On Repeat
If a tasty and bargain-worthy appetizer is the way to your heart, Aldi has many inexpensive appetizers hosts should stock up on. But if salty snacks are your thing, you might want to consider Aldi's Cheddar Filled Pretzel Bites for a doughy snack crammed with cheese. These pretzel bites are a product of Appetitos, one of the international grocery store's private-label brands. They have a soft and chewy exterior and a melty cheddar interior. Serve them as part of a party food spread or use them to bulk up a plate as something quick and relatively simple to make (just pay attention to the preparation timings to avoid the cheese bursting out of the dough).
Reviews of these pretzels are generally positive, although they aren't without flaws. For instance, one TikToker noted the pretzel bites don't look very appealing, but it may be more that they don't look much like pretzels. Either way, they have proven to be quite popular across social media. One Redditor described checking Instacart daily for restocks of the pretzel bites, noting they had previously stocked up on nearly a dozen boxes due to their popularity and limited availability.
What makes Aldi's Cheddar Filled Pretzel Bites a hit and how to make the most of them
The appetizer is quick to make, and reviews have suggested it doesn't disappoint on the melty cheese front, with one satisfied customer likening the cheesy bites to mall-bought soft pretzels. They may not be gourmet grub, but they are thought to be extremely cheesy, according to a YouTuber.
One reviewer noted the pretzel balls might offer a variety of textures, depending on the preparation method. When microwaved, they're super soft, but he felt baking may present a crispier doughy treat. Preparing them in the air fryer has also proven to be a reliable choice for some Aldi shoppers.
For optimal results, serve your pretzel bites fresh rather than allowing them to sit for too long since this can impact how gooey the cheese remains. A TikToker suggested the bites "give Auntie Anne's vibes" while pairing the bites with mustard, which offers a sharp and savory complement to the creamy cheddar cheese. You could pair the bites with a garlicky homemade aioli for an aromatic and rich pairing; it's one of the many sauces to dip your pretzels in. Alternatively, ramp up the cheesy flavor with an irresistible nacho cheese sauce to satisfy your taste buds. A double serving of warm cheese never does wrong in our book.