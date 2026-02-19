The Ooey Gooey Aldi Appetizer Pretzel Lovers Will Crave On Repeat

If a tasty and bargain-worthy appetizer is the way to your heart, Aldi has many inexpensive appetizers hosts should stock up on. But if salty snacks are your thing, you might want to consider Aldi's Cheddar Filled Pretzel Bites for a doughy snack crammed with cheese. These pretzel bites are a product of Appetitos, one of the international grocery store's private-label brands. They have a soft and chewy exterior and a melty cheddar interior. Serve them as part of a party food spread or use them to bulk up a plate as something quick and relatively simple to make (just pay attention to the preparation timings to avoid the cheese bursting out of the dough).

Reviews of these pretzels are generally positive, although they aren't without flaws. For instance, one TikToker noted the pretzel bites don't look very appealing, but it may be more that they don't look much like pretzels. Either way, they have proven to be quite popular across social media. One Redditor described checking Instacart daily for restocks of the pretzel bites, noting they had previously stocked up on nearly a dozen boxes due to their popularity and limited availability.