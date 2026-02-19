The Cracker Barrel Biscuit Trick That Makes Buttering Them A Breeze

There's a lot to love about Cracker Barrel, isn't there? From sitting on the rocking chairs on the porch to enjoying classic meals, such as meatloaf and chicken fried chicken, there's nothing like enjoying a homestyle meal before browsing the Old Country Store. The biscuits served with your meal are the cherry on top of an already-great homemade pie. One issue that can be kind of a pain, however: trying to butter your biscuit with the often-cold packets of butter your server delivers to your table. Thankfully, there's a (very) simple solution: ask your server to bring you a bit of the whipped pancake butter the Cracker Barrel kitchen serves with pancake orders.

The extra air in the whipped butter creates a super-spreadable texture. You don't have to worry about using your butter knife to smash it into an even layer on your biscuit (and tearing up the surface of your biscuit in the process). it glides on, almost as if it were melted. If you're trying to watch your fat intake, whipped butter can also be a smart choice — it has less fat and calories than standard butter. A better taste and a healthier choice? It's a win-win.