Make Store-Bought Caesar Salad Dressing Taste Restaurant-Quality With One Ingredient

The crucial aspect to consider when adding Parmesan to your Caesar dressing is the level of salt. While it's an absolute flavor bomb, Parmesan can be intensely salty. If not used properly, it can overpower a dish. The golden rule is to start small, and always taste as you go — think of adding Parmesan as just adding more salt, if it helps.

For the best results, use the freshly grated stuff. Stay away from store-bought, pre-grated Parmesan if you can. Then, get all the dressing you're planning on using into a bowl (don't add the cheese to a bottle of dressing; it's harder to distribute it), add a little of your Parmesan, whisk for a good 20 seconds or so to make sure it's well distributed, and taste. Whether you add more depends on preference; more Parmesan means more salty, nutty, umami flavor while less gives you a slightly brighter dressing with less intensity.

If you find you've added too much, you have two options. You could add more dressing, which would dilute the flavor of the cheese. Alternatively, put your chef's hat on and balance those flavors out. Lemon brings acidity, which is a great way of countering the intense savory kick the cheese brings (and cuts through the richness of the dairy, too). If things become a little too sharp, add a pinch of sugar, which helps round out those pokier flavors and complements the nuttiness of the cheese.