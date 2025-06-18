How To Easily Amp Up The Flavor Of Your Store-Bought Caesar Salad Dressing

Caesar dressing is one of the most iconic ways to dress a salad — that savory, umami flavor paired with the crunch of romaine and the richness of fresh Parmesan make for a delicious combination. If you don't want to make your own dressing, there's nothing wrong with buying a bottle. But to really make that Caesar salad taste like it came from a restaurant, add anchovy paste to your store-bought dressing.

You might not have realized that anchovies are what give Caesar dressing its signature umami flavor. These small fish are loaded with salt, meaning a little goes a long way in the salad dressing. Anchovy paste is just an easier way of adding the fish — it's usually a mixture of salt and ground anchovies, sometimes with a little olive oil. While the amount you add is to taste, start small with no more than a teaspoon to the bottle, then increase it as desired.