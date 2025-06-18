How To Easily Amp Up The Flavor Of Your Store-Bought Caesar Salad Dressing
Caesar dressing is one of the most iconic ways to dress a salad — that savory, umami flavor paired with the crunch of romaine and the richness of fresh Parmesan make for a delicious combination. If you don't want to make your own dressing, there's nothing wrong with buying a bottle. But to really make that Caesar salad taste like it came from a restaurant, add anchovy paste to your store-bought dressing.
You might not have realized that anchovies are what give Caesar dressing its signature umami flavor. These small fish are loaded with salt, meaning a little goes a long way in the salad dressing. Anchovy paste is just an easier way of adding the fish — it's usually a mixture of salt and ground anchovies, sometimes with a little olive oil. While the amount you add is to taste, start small with no more than a teaspoon to the bottle, then increase it as desired.
Tips for boosting your Caesar salad's flavor
Anchovy paste should be available at your local grocery store and won't run more than a few dollars. Plus, once it's opened, it can last up to a year as long as it's tightly sealed and stored in the refrigerator. If you can't find anchovy paste, you can substitute it with an equal amount of Worcestershire sauce. Worcestershire is made from anchovies, so the two have similar salty flavors.
Besides adding that burst of umami, you can amp up the salad dressing in other ways. Add some spice from sriracha or your favorite hot sauce, or sprinkle a little added Parmesan cheese for an extra hint of richness. And for the salad itself, make sure to use fresh lettuce for the best crunch. To get some extra crisp in every bite, swap standard croutons for toasted panko; you won't break any teeth on those extra-crunchy croutons, but you'll ensure you get a hit of seasoned breadiness in every bite.