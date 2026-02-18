Turn Marinara Into A Tangy Flavor Bomb (And All It Takes Is One Extra Ingredient)

A good marinara sauce takes you far in the kitchen. It's the perfect base for so many pasta dishes, from a classic baked ziti to a meaty lasagna and an easy spaghetti and meatballs. Whether you're prepping your own homemade marinara or just trying to improve a jar of store-bought sauce, there's one tangy, spicy ingredient that always takes it up a notch: hot cherry peppers.

Cherry peppers can be spicy, but they're not overwhelmingly hot. They fall somewhere between 2,500 and 5,000 on the Scoville scale — for comparison, a jalapeño falls between 2,500 and 8,000. The peppers are often sold in vinegar, which gives them a spicy tang that's hard to recreate. You can find them in oil, but the vinegar-packed variety is necessary here for that tangy bite.

When adding them to marinara, start small; you can even go with as little as 1 teaspoon to play it safe. Then, adjust the spice level according to taste. If you shop your grocery aisle, you can find them whole, sliced, or even crushed. For ease of blending them into the sauce, the crushed variety is best here.