How To Master Perfect Egg Ribbons In Your Egg Drop Soup

You've tried making egg drop soup and it didn't quite live up to your expectations. Let's troubleshoot some common mistakes. First, your heat may be too high — temperature is important whenever you're cooking eggs, but it's especially so when you're cooking eggs in a liquid. If your broth is boiling, the eggs will break when they hit the bubbles rather than form the thin strands you're looking for. Instead, use a low simmer and be patient.

The next key point is your pour. It's sort of a Goldilocks situation — not too fast, not too slow. Trust your instincts and adjust as you go. As you pour in the eggs, you'll also stir the broth with a spoon or chopsticks, and the stirring speed will also affect the ribbons' thickness. A gentle hand will prevent the strands from breaking, and a steady stir will keep the texture consistent throughout. And really, it won't ruin your soup if the ribbons are thinner or thicker than another person might make them — at the end of the day, it comes down to preference.

The secret ingredient to take it up a notch is a little bit of cornstarch in your broth to make it thicker and smoother. Top your egg drop soup with scallions or green onions, fried wontons, pork belly, or whatever else you have in your fridge, and eat it right away — it doesn't keep well in the fridge.