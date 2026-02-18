Jack Nicholson Was 'Hooked Immediately' On The Bread From This Upstate New York Bakery
Celebrities, as with the rest of us, tend to have their druthers, dreams, and favorite foods. Maybe you had the best mango smoothie of your life while vacationing in California, or perhaps there was a unique bagel sandwich spot in New York that you can't get out of your head (even though you live in Texas). The only difference is that when a celebrity finds a crave-worthy treat, they don't have to keep it as a cherished memory. In fact, they can pretty much get whatever they want, when they want it. Elvis, for example, would fly to Denver for a bite of his favorite, gigantic sandwich. As for acting legend and three-time Oscar winner Jack Nicholson, well, his tastes are much simpler. The far flung food that has Nicholson hooked is bread, but not just any bread. Nicholson's favorite slice comes by way of Perreca's Bakery in the upstate New York city of Schenectady.
Nicholson first discovered this upstate gem in 1987 while filming "Ironweed." As the story goes, Nicholson's driver, a Schenectady resident named Paul DiCocco, showed the actor all of his favorite food haunts around the area during filming. Nicholson developed a particular affinity for the bread at Perraca's, an Italian bakery that has been operating in the Electric City for over 100 years. Not only did Nicholson enjoy the bread while filming, but he still regularly enjoys a loaf. Apparently, he is known to have the bread shipped, and occasionally has friends and neighbors grab a loaf for him when they are in the area. Who can blame him? A good piece of bread can be hard to find.
A Schenectady staple
Jack Nicholson's love for Perreca's bread should come as no surprise to anyone in Schenectady, or the tri-city area as a whole for that matter. After all, this spot has been open for over 100 years, and you simply don't get that kind of longevity without an excellent product. Perhaps the biggest secret to Perreca's success is its adherence to tradition and a commitment to its Italian roots. First opened by Italian immigrants Salvatore and Carmella Perreca in 1913, the bakery focused on making authentic Italian bread with thick crusts and a uniquely nutty flavor that resembles the bread made in Italy. From the start, the Perrecas baked their bread in a coal-fired brick oven, which is still in use. Even now, Perreca's remains dedicated to baking its bread the same way.
This upstate spot isn't just known for its bread. It has a full array of baked goods, and even serves staple Italian dishes in its adjoining cafe. Other bakery favorites include the cupcakes, which have a delicious buttercream frosting. This shop is worth stopping by for bread lovers and history enthusiasts alike. It is, like Nicholson's movie "Ironweed," a glimpse into the history of an often overlooked part of the Empire State. If you're road tripping through the region, make sure you grab a loaf from Perreca's, and take it as an opportunity to visit other local treasures, such as the old-school Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia, which also offers delicious treats with a vintage flare.