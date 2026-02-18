Jack Nicholson Was 'Hooked Immediately' On The Bread From This Upstate New York Bakery

Celebrities, as with the rest of us, tend to have their druthers, dreams, and favorite foods. Maybe you had the best mango smoothie of your life while vacationing in California, or perhaps there was a unique bagel sandwich spot in New York that you can't get out of your head (even though you live in Texas). The only difference is that when a celebrity finds a crave-worthy treat, they don't have to keep it as a cherished memory. In fact, they can pretty much get whatever they want, when they want it. Elvis, for example, would fly to Denver for a bite of his favorite, gigantic sandwich. As for acting legend and three-time Oscar winner Jack Nicholson, well, his tastes are much simpler. The far flung food that has Nicholson hooked is bread, but not just any bread. Nicholson's favorite slice comes by way of Perreca's Bakery in the upstate New York city of Schenectady.

Nicholson first discovered this upstate gem in 1987 while filming "Ironweed." As the story goes, Nicholson's driver, a Schenectady resident named Paul DiCocco, showed the actor all of his favorite food haunts around the area during filming. Nicholson developed a particular affinity for the bread at Perraca's, an Italian bakery that has been operating in the Electric City for over 100 years. Not only did Nicholson enjoy the bread while filming, but he still regularly enjoys a loaf. Apparently, he is known to have the bread shipped, and occasionally has friends and neighbors grab a loaf for him when they are in the area. Who can blame him? A good piece of bread can be hard to find.