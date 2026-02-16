6 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Oxtail

Imagine this: you've spent all day grocery shopping, chopped up all your ingredients, let your aromatics saute until translucent, seared your oxtails until golden brown, then you toss everything back into the pot and set it in the oven for the next 3-4 hours. The missing step? Deglazing.

After browning, you have to make sure to always deglaze with either a splash of wine, stock, vinegar, broth, or even water to lift all those flavorful fond leftovers from searing your oxtails. For those of you who don't know, the fond is the caramelized, browned bits of meat or vegetables stuck to the bottom of the pan after searing or roasting. If you want to use these scrumptious bits of flavor to your advantage, pour in a splash of liquid, then let it simmer and reduce by half while scraping off any leftover fond with a wooden spoon. After it's reduced, add the rest of your braising liquid, toss in your oxtails and vegetables, bring it to a boil, then cover it and place it in the oven to braise.

Most people don't know that this is where a lot of your dish's caramelized depth comes from, so skipping this step can lead to a dish that's lacking in flavor. If the fond has burned on the bottom of your pan, scrape it out and discard it to avoid it giving the dish a bitter flavor.