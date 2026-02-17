Make Babybels A Gooey Delight With This Simple Air Fryer Trick

Almost all of us remember the nostalgic joy of finding a Babybel cheese snack in our lunch boxes, ripping away the cellophane, and taking our time peeling the cheese round from that bright red wax shell. Both interactive and delicious, these creamy little rounds of cheesy goodness are making a comeback in our adulthood. Not only are they perfect for making TikTok viral savory s'mores around a campfire, they're also the main ingredient in mozzarella stick-style Babybels crisped to perfection in the air fryer.

These mouthwateringly delicious fried cheese snacks require just a few simple ingredients. Encapsulated by seasoned flour and breadcrumbs clinging to an eggwash, these Edam-style cheese rounds quickly become velvety inside the crunchy coating. Rather than pulling apart into messy strings, Babybels offer a clean, tasty bite that makes them the perfect accompaniment to game-day appetizers, or even your kids' favorite brand of chicken nuggets.

The most enticing aspect of this simple snack is that Babybel's iconic minis come in a variety of styles and flavors, including mozzarella if you want to go traditional. However, you can also crumb-coat tiny wheels of smoky Gouda, white cheddar, Monterey Jack, or even a plant-based cheese (encased in green wax to signal it's vegan-friendly). Since vegan cheeses don't always melt the same as dairy-based varieties, experiment with this one a bit before going all-in.