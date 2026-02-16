The Anthony Bourdain-Approved Pizza Joint Slinging Freshly Made Dough In Portland

Anthony Bourdain was known for his unique ability to discover and share hidden culinary gems around the world. A classically trained chef, author, TV producer and host, Bourdain celebrated quite a few stateside eateries, making it clear that the United States offers plenty of restaurants that hold their own on the global culinary scene. One of his favorites: Apizza Scholls, a Portland, Oregon must-visit spot for those who want to enjoy a slice of East Coast-style pie on the other side of the lower 48.

In Season 3 Episode 3 of "No Reservations," Bourdain ventured to the Pacific Northwest to explore what the area had to offer and stumbled upon Apizza Scholls. Owner Brian Spangler shocked the host by telling him that the Apizza Scholls team makes all of its crust "100% by hand, no mixer." "Who does that? Nobody does that," Bourdain said. Spanger said that the by-hand process is key to nailing the right dough texture, as it creates "not only some pull, but also some crackle." Many diners agree, with some heralding the crust as a Goldilocks-perfect blend of not too crisp, yet not too soft.

Great crust isn't the only thing the West Coast pizza joint is known for. Some of its pies are a bit off the beaten path. Bourdain tried three varieties: quattro formaggio, pizza margherita, and fresh clam pie (you read that correctly). When he chowed down on the first bite, New York-born Bourdain gave the slice the highest praise possible, saying, "This is New York pizza. Really good, high-end New York pizza."