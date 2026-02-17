Why Your Beautifully Marbled Ribeye Isn't Ideal For A Pot Roast

It can be tempting to use only what seems to be "the best" for any recipe. But there's a reason you don't see a ton of chateaubriand or filet mignon smash burgers. Some cuts of beef are better suited for certain applications — and others you'll regret throwing in the slow cooker altogether. The type of meat you use becomes especially important when it's destined for a long cook, like a pot roast. So, while that beautifully marbled ribeye you might have spied at the butcher's counter would be best with little more than salt, pepper, and the kiss of fat and a flame, it would fizzle out under the pot roast slow-cooking treatment.

The same qualities that make a ribeye great as a standalone entree make it totally unsuitable as the primary component of a pot roast. The ivory fat that gives a ribeye its dainty, lacy appearance against an otherwise crimson canvas would turn to mush after hours of cooking. Cheaper chunks of cattle are just better for a pot roast recipe, which actually does make them "the best," at least in this case.