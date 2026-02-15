The Beloved Aldi Cookie Dupe That's Half The Price Of Name-Brand
When it comes to popular product dupes, Aldi's got plenty, and it's especially ideal for budget copycats of expensive name brands. Whether seeking simple everyday products or even fast food dupes, many shoppers rely on Aldi for its affordable prices. One product that has received a fair share of online praise is the retailer's dupe of a particularly popular cookie brand. Benton's Speculoos Crunchy Cookies are said to mimic the bold and buttery flavor of Biscoff cookies at a gentler cost.
You may know Lotus Biscoff for its popular cookie butter spread, but the actual baked goods, which have a wheat-flour base enriched with brown sugar syrup and soy flour, among other ingredients, are crunchy and moreish, tasting of burnt caramel and cinnamon. While the Lotus brand is iconic, Aldi's version of the famous cookies — which are imported from the Netherlands — appears to offer a similar ingredient list and snacking experience for about $2 a box, compared with more than $4 per package for Biscoff.
What Aldi shoppers are saying about Benton's Speculoos
Benton's Speculoos aren't just imitating Biscoff cookies, customers agree these treats are legit in their own right. Many Aldi shoppers believe these cookies taste identical to the classic Lotus ones, even down to the texture, and are quick to mention the significant savings. Customers on social media also note that they're great as a dipping agent for dessert dips, or crushed up as a pie crust. You could even use them to create the viral Japanese cheesecake that relies on Biscoff cookies and Greek yogurt. For cookie butter lovers, Aldi also carries a Speculoos cookie butter that customers consider sufficiently creamy and delicious.
Aldi's Speculoos cookies seem like a great cost-saving hack for the same flavor. To some, however, these cookies aren't much of a revelation, as speculoos cookies may have originated as far back as the 17th century. Still, Aldi's Benton's Biscoff dupe has clearly impressed shoppers. If you're a fan of the Belgian original, you may want to run to Aldi to stock up.