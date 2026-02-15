The Beloved Aldi Cookie Dupe That's Half The Price Of Name-Brand

When it comes to popular product dupes, Aldi's got plenty, and it's especially ideal for budget copycats of expensive name brands. Whether seeking simple everyday products or even fast food dupes, many shoppers rely on Aldi for its affordable prices. One product that has received a fair share of online praise is the retailer's dupe of a particularly popular cookie brand. Benton's Speculoos Crunchy Cookies are said to mimic the bold and buttery flavor of Biscoff cookies at a gentler cost.

You may know Lotus Biscoff for its popular cookie butter spread, but the actual baked goods, which have a wheat-flour base enriched with brown sugar syrup and soy flour, among other ingredients, are crunchy and moreish, tasting of burnt caramel and cinnamon. While the Lotus brand is iconic, Aldi's version of the famous cookies — which are imported from the Netherlands — appears to offer a similar ingredient list and snacking experience for about $2 a box, compared with more than $4 per package for Biscoff.