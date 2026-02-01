How To Make The Viral Japanese Cheesecake Using Only Aldi Ingredients

Social media is full of viral content that shows off unique ways to enjoy classic pantry staples. Everyone surely remembers the popular trend of dirty spicy Diet Coke, which is served with pickle brine and jalapeños. And due to the fast pace of the internet, there's always a new hack to try. Take for example the two-ingredient Japanese cheesecake, which is the latest viral trend that first popped up on social media in Japan but has quickly garnered global attention since. Though despite its similar texture, it's not really cheesecake at all.

Initially, the trend involved making this cheesecake with coconut sable cookies and plain Greek yogurt, but people are now putting their own spin on it, using Biscoff cookies instead. The great thing is you can get everything you need for this viral Japanese cheesecake at Aldi for cheap. For one, Aldi offers a wide variety of Greek yogurt options that would work well with this hack. Not only this, but you can also snag its store brand dupe of Biscoff, aka Benton's speculoos cookies.

This recipe's vitality is partly due to the fact that most of the effort is passive. The majority of the work happens in the fridge as it sets over six hours or overnight. As for constructing this recipe, all you have to do is take your the Aldi cookies and place them directly into the Greek yogurt. The key is to fill the container with a generous amount of cookies so they absorb enough of the yogurt's moisture and give it a cheesecake-y consistency. This will also help the cookies soften, and simultaneously their sweetness will balance the yogurt's tangy taste. It's important to use Greek yogurt here though, as its thickness helps emulate that cheesecake quality.