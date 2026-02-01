How To Make The Viral Japanese Cheesecake Using Only Aldi Ingredients
Social media is full of viral content that shows off unique ways to enjoy classic pantry staples. Everyone surely remembers the popular trend of dirty spicy Diet Coke, which is served with pickle brine and jalapeños. And due to the fast pace of the internet, there's always a new hack to try. Take for example the two-ingredient Japanese cheesecake, which is the latest viral trend that first popped up on social media in Japan but has quickly garnered global attention since. Though despite its similar texture, it's not really cheesecake at all.
Initially, the trend involved making this cheesecake with coconut sable cookies and plain Greek yogurt, but people are now putting their own spin on it, using Biscoff cookies instead. The great thing is you can get everything you need for this viral Japanese cheesecake at Aldi for cheap. For one, Aldi offers a wide variety of Greek yogurt options that would work well with this hack. Not only this, but you can also snag its store brand dupe of Biscoff, aka Benton's speculoos cookies.
This recipe's vitality is partly due to the fact that most of the effort is passive. The majority of the work happens in the fridge as it sets over six hours or overnight. As for constructing this recipe, all you have to do is take your the Aldi cookies and place them directly into the Greek yogurt. The key is to fill the container with a generous amount of cookies so they absorb enough of the yogurt's moisture and give it a cheesecake-y consistency. This will also help the cookies soften, and simultaneously their sweetness will balance the yogurt's tangy taste. It's important to use Greek yogurt here though, as its thickness helps emulate that cheesecake quality.
How to customize your own Japanese cheesecake
Many creators opt to use Biscoff cookies as they closely replicate flavors present in many cheesecake crusts. But when you're at Aldi, consider alternatively incorporating Oreos, or even swapping the Speculoos with Benton's vanilla wafers or its graham crackers. When it comes to the yogurt portion of this recipe, you could combine any of Aldi's flavored Greek yogurts with a complementary cookie. For example, if you were to choose graham crackers — Aldi's strawberry or honey vanilla Greek yogurt would pair nicely.
When it comes to other ways to elevate this treat with Aldi finds, consider picking up fresh fruit or a jar of jam. You could simply add a preserve after your Japanese cheesecake has set, or mix jam into the yogurt directly to create your own unique flavors before adding the cookies. And while you're in the store, you might as well look for the viral Aldi item that fans voted one of the best, which happens to make a fantastic topper for this dessert (particularly a tiramisu variation): the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam.
It's a bit too early to tell if this viral snack will join the list of popular social media food trends that eventually fizzle out. But because of its customizability and high protein content (we all know how big protein is on the internet), there's a good chance it'll stick around for a bit. Considering Aldi regularly stocks new seasonal products, you'll never be at a loss for ways to make this treat your own on a budget.