Droves Of New Yorkers Are Ordering This $25 Steak Frites
Everything is relative depending on where you are in the world, but those comparisons are even more heightened in New York City. Homes that would be considered small in the suburbs are perceived as palatial here, short strolls are obvious drives in other cities, and a NYC bargain usually isn't a bargain anywhere else. So buckle up if you're peeling out of your mansion's private drive en route to the $0.99-a-pound wagyu bistro; New Yorkers are bananas about the $25 steak frites at a moveable feast in Brooklyn called Lori Jayne. And for those from out of town, the next nearest spot's steak frites are nearly 56% more, at about $40.
Lori Jayne is not a standalone operation, but rather does beefy business out of Danger Danger, a multi-hyphenate bar and event venue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. So beefy, in fact, that in an Eater video declaring them a NYC obsession, Lori Jayne owner Sam Braverman detailed how, on an average day, they make up to 120 orders of steak frites. That's quite a few for a place that isn't technically a restaurant.
This arrangement is part of a grand tradition of NYC pop-ups that serve as a reminder to double-check Lori Jayne's present address before you head out for chuck flap basted in herb butter and smothered in au poivre sauce atop a heap of frites. Similar sides typically cost extra at other steakhouses, even where the portions are so big they invented the doggie bag. Like a lot of classic New York City fries, Lori Jayne's are scratch made for a crisp finish.
What to drink with your steak frites
Lest you scoff that bars are crowded in general, meat-seekers are clearly showing up for Lori Jayne specifically. Customers routinely reach out to Lori Jayne's social accounts for à la minute info, and past collaborations have been known to attract plenty of fans IRL. It's never a bad idea to show up early to ensure your own steak frites seat.
Lori Jayne presently lists its Danger Danger hours as 5 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday. The bar does not normally accept reservations, and its frequent fêtes, which might feature trivia, karaoke, or live music of a more professional stripe, will likely inform your steak seeking schedule. Those steak frites, which have been punching above their weight class across locations, are Lori Jayne's can't-miss dish, but its menu has also been known to include chicken nuggets, wings, and burgers (also pretty popular).
Being that Danger Danger is a bar first, there are also abundant drink pairing options. Beef and red wine are a perfect pairing, as is another compulsory accompaniment, the martini. Danger Danger also has a nice smattering of mezcal options, which, likewise, sip marvelously with red meat. Sample the savory, smoky match with an Oaxacan old fashioned, which riffs on the expected by swapping the standard bourbon with mezcal, plus tequila, agave, Angostura, and orange bitters. Visit on a night when dancing is also on the menu and you might even work up the energy for a second round of everything.