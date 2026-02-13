Everything is relative depending on where you are in the world, but those comparisons are even more heightened in New York City. Homes that would be considered small in the suburbs are perceived as palatial here, short strolls are obvious drives in other cities, and a NYC bargain usually isn't a bargain anywhere else. So buckle up if you're peeling out of your mansion's private drive en route to the $0.99-a-pound wagyu bistro; New Yorkers are bananas about the $25 steak frites at a moveable feast in Brooklyn called Lori Jayne. And for those from out of town, the next nearest spot's steak frites are nearly 56% more, at about $40.

Lori Jayne is not a standalone operation, but rather does beefy business out of Danger Danger, a multi-hyphenate bar and event venue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. So beefy, in fact, that in an Eater video declaring them a NYC obsession, Lori Jayne owner Sam Braverman detailed how, on an average day, they make up to 120 orders of steak frites. That's quite a few for a place that isn't technically a restaurant.

This arrangement is part of a grand tradition of NYC pop-ups that serve as a reminder to double-check Lori Jayne's present address before you head out for chuck flap basted in herb butter and smothered in au poivre sauce atop a heap of frites. Similar sides typically cost extra at other steakhouses, even where the portions are so big they invented the doggie bag. Like a lot of classic New York City fries, Lori Jayne's are scratch made for a crisp finish.