Guy Fieri's Pro Party-Hosting Tip Brings Guests Up Close And Personal With The Food Fun

Even if you identify more closely with other stars of the Food Network galaxy, like Ina Garten's breezy, Barefoot Contessa style or Bobby Flay's bad boy, chicken-washer persona, Guy Fieri's whole spiky-haired, red convertible image just gives off party vibes. And the Mayor of Flavortown himself shared some shindig tips with Food & Wine that might just bring some of that inimitable energy to your next event. One recommendation in particular brings a real do-it-yourself spirit to the menu, empowering your guests to serve themselves so you can spend less time hassling and more time mingling.

Fieri detailed his hosting game plan in the context of Super Bowl celebrations, but the same festive principles apply to any event for any occasion. Instead of making, assembling, and plating something like burgers for a crowd, for example, you can lay out a burger bar where people can construct their own. You'll still need to grill the patties just a little in advance or à la minute, of course, but you can arrange toppings and condiments in stations and let folks take it from there.

"Let people build it," Fieri told Food & Wine. "Let them do their own assembly. You're not the short-order cook. Let them get involved. And, I think people love the selection. People love variety," he said. That participatory element also allows everyone to better control their own precise cheese, pickle, and tomato placement without publicizing just how particular they might truly be.