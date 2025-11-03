The Time-Saving Trick Every Seafood Boil Lover Needs To Know

Along the U.S. coast from New Orleans all the way to Chesapeake Bay, no celebration or community event is complete without the almighty seafood boil. This may not sound like an exciting dish to the uninitiated, but traditional boils are chock-full of everything from fresh seafood and spicy sausage to corn on the cob and whole potatoes. Experienced boil aficionados avoid the mistake novices often make with seafood boils by carefully timing when each ingredient goes into the pot, and seasoning everything to perfection with fresh herbs, onions, citrus, and big handfuls of classic Old Bay.

The result is a succulent feast of crab legs, clams, jumbo shrimp, and an array of veggies eaten with minimal help from a fork and knife. Of course, few of us beyond the coastline have the time and space to dedicate to this process, so when a craving hits we have to turn to the foil pack meal cooking method. This is a great alternative to a traditional seafood boil, as putting everything inside a tightly sealed little pocket of aluminum foil creates a moist microclimate perfect for steaming all your favorite boil ingredients to perfection.

The biggest difference between cooking methods is that you can't add ingredients to the foil packet at carefully timed intervals, meaning ingredients like potatoes and corn will need to be par-cooked before going into the pack. After boiling these firm veggies until just fork tender, it's crucial to let them cool completely to avoid overcooking your delicate seafood.