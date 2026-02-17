If You See This Luxe Seafood At Costco It's Absolutely Worth Grabbing — Here's Why
Thanks to Costco, it's becoming easier and easier to splurge these days. The warehouse retailer is already known for its wide selection of quality red meat — whether it's grass fed, choice cut, or even wagyu steaks. You can also buy $85 of Manuka honey (two pack!), an 80-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano for $1,100, and about 9 ounces of Osetra Caviar for $550.
When it comes to seafood, you've got a lot of choices as well. Some of the best scallops in the world come from the cold waters of Hokkaido, Japan, and you can buy 2 pounds of these Hokkaido scallops at Costco for around $45.99, with price varying based on location. These aren't your typical store-bought scallops, either. Hokkaido scallops have a firm texture that comes with a rich and sweet flavor. Whether you want to cook them with a perfect sear or serve them as part of a sushi dish, it seems you'll be impressed with these delicious scallops.
Hokkaido scallops aren't always easy to find, even at Costco. According to Reddit, customers have been able to find them at California locations, like Fremont and San Leandro, as well as some midwestern locations. They're caught and then frozen in raw form, so if you plan on cooking these scallops, you'll need to put them through a safe thawing process.
How to prepare Hokkaido scallops
Now that you have delicious Hokkaido scallops, what should you do with them? Great question. The most simple method is just a proper sear in a cast iron skillet, using canola or avocado oil, both of which have a higher smoke point that allows for a better sear. Make sure you pat the scallops dry before putting them in the pan, then it's literally a sear for one to two minutes per side. The result is a soft and moist scallop with a golden brown sear on each side. Serve them over pasta, a creamy risotto, or even as part of a surf and turf with a perfectly cooked steak.
If you're more interested in a raw preparation, you could make a scallop crudo by marinating the shellfish in a mix of lime juice, olive oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and a touch of ginger. Top them with thinly sliced chilis and you've got an elegant raw scallop dish. Also, you can simply serve these prized Hokkaido scallops with sushi preparation, as part of a roll, nigiri, or even tartare style. They should be delicious any way you choose to prepare them, cooked or raw.
So thanks to Costco, you can enjoy some fairly luxurious seafood like these Hokkaido scallops. You might pay a little more for the quality. But if you believe the reviews, this tasty shellfish is well worth the price.