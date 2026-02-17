If You See This Luxe Seafood At Costco It's Absolutely Worth Grabbing — Here's Why

Thanks to Costco, it's becoming easier and easier to splurge these days. The warehouse retailer is already known for its wide selection of quality red meat — whether it's grass fed, choice cut, or even wagyu steaks. You can also buy $85 of Manuka honey (two pack!), an 80-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano for $1,100, and about 9 ounces of Osetra Caviar for $550.

When it comes to seafood, you've got a lot of choices as well. Some of the best scallops in the world come from the cold waters of Hokkaido, Japan, and you can buy 2 pounds of these Hokkaido scallops at Costco for around $45.99, with price varying based on location. These aren't your typical store-bought scallops, either. Hokkaido scallops have a firm texture that comes with a rich and sweet flavor. Whether you want to cook them with a perfect sear or serve them as part of a sushi dish, it seems you'll be impressed with these delicious scallops.

Hokkaido scallops aren't always easy to find, even at Costco. According to Reddit, customers have been able to find them at California locations, like Fremont and San Leandro, as well as some midwestern locations. They're caught and then frozen in raw form, so if you plan on cooking these scallops, you'll need to put them through a safe thawing process.