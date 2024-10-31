Wary Of Raw Scallops? Scott Conant's Seasoning Tips Will Make You A Believer

When done well, scallops can be creamy, briny, buttery, and delicious, but some home cooks have been burned by how easily the shellfish can overcook and become unpleasantly rubbery. And while there are solutions to these easily preventable mistakes that cause this tough, chewy outcome, serving raw scallops might just be the best and easiest way to enjoy these aquatic gems in their most delicate, naturally sweet state.

Of course, preparing raw seafood can also be a bit intimidating. Fortunately, Chowhound had a chance to chat with celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Scott Conant during the 2024 Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival in October, at which point he offered some simple seasoning advice that will inspire culinarians at any level to take on this challenge. Conant suggests serving raw scallops diced up and simply dressed with "some chive, olive oil, lemon juice, [and] sea salt." He added that you can level up and embellish with a some caviar, too, in which case, you may even opt to leave out the lemon juice. "You have that saltiness and brininess from the caviar," he said of this satisfying, elegant iteration.

Either way, Conant's combination of ingredients creates a balance of flavors that won't obstruct the essence of your carefully selected scallops. And coupled with a few easy-to-follow guidelines, this seasoning tip will allow your shellfish to really shine.