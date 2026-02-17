The State That Grows 100% Of The Almonds In The US
California raisins know how to dance and sing – they have that X factor most dried fruits can only aspire to. However, raisins aren't the Golden State's only agricultural star. When it comes to farming, California produces the most food in the United States, not only producing tons of fruits and veggies, but also a large chunk of the nation's dairy products. It is, in some ways, America's breadbasket, providing well beyond its share of food.
Still, there might be one California-grown treasure that outperforms even the orangest orange in Orange County: the almond. That's right, California is the top almond producer in the United States. In fact, it's not just the top producer; it's the only almond-producing state in the country, supplying 100% of the almonds sold in the U.S. That alone is impressive — but it gets better. California also produces about 80% of the world's almonds. If you want to grow this hearty stone fruit seed prized for its distinctive flavor and nutritional density, California is the place to be. Though originally grown in the Mediterranean, almonds are almost perfectly matched to the state's climate, with its hot summers and mild, rainy winters.
The history of the California almond
So, how did this seed become such a staple of California agriculture? The story starts in the 1700s, when Franciscan friars brought almond trees to the yet-to-be state of California. It wasn't until much later, in the late 19th century, however, that the California almond industry really took root. By the early 1900s, several current, common varieties had been crossbred into existence by California farmers. But it wasn't until the middle of the 20th century that California almonds really became an integral part of the state's agricultural dominance. This is when the state's almond growers began pushing for a more global presence and quality reputation.
The growth and prominence of the almond industry in California have only grown over the years, and now, it is a staple crop of the state, even as farmers in recent years have faced low prices and extended periods of drought, which pose a serious threat to this water-intensive crop. While California was officially drought-free in 2026 — for the first time in 25 years – many almond farmers have adjusted their irrigation and farming methods to more efficiently utilize water. Even with recent difficulties, California remains a ubiquitous presence in almond production. So you can thank the state for that carton of almond milk, bowl of Jordan almonds, batch of delicious, almond extract-enhanced baked goods, and downright delicious chocolate macarons.