The State That Grows 100% Of The Almonds In The US

California raisins know how to dance and sing – they have that X factor most dried fruits can only aspire to. However, raisins aren't the Golden State's only agricultural star. When it comes to farming, California produces the most food in the United States, not only producing tons of fruits and veggies, but also a large chunk of the nation's dairy products. It is, in some ways, America's breadbasket, providing well beyond its share of food.

Still, there might be one California-grown treasure that outperforms even the orangest orange in Orange County: the almond. That's right, California is the top almond producer in the United States. In fact, it's not just the top producer; it's the only almond-producing state in the country, supplying 100% of the almonds sold in the U.S. That alone is impressive — but it gets better. California also produces about 80% of the world's almonds. If you want to grow this hearty stone fruit seed prized for its distinctive flavor and nutritional density, California is the place to be. Though originally grown in the Mediterranean, almonds are almost perfectly matched to the state's climate, with its hot summers and mild, rainy winters.