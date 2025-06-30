The State That Produces The Most Food In The US Might Surprise You

There are many regions in the United States that produce food. Some of the most important producers are even given special names. Wisconsin is known as America's Dairyland, while the Midwest is often called America's Breadbasket, because so much food is grown there. Surprisingly, despite this reputation, none of these are the largest food producers in the U.S. Though it has a reputation as being a star in the software and movie industries, the United States' largest food producer is California.

Based on reporting listed on the California Department of Food and Agriculture's website, California sold $59.4 billion worth of food in 2023, including over 400 different commodities. The top three products in sales were dairy products and milk at $8.13 billion, grapes at $6.52 billion, and cattle and calves at $4.76 billion.

Interestingly, there are some USA-made products that are solely grown for sale in the Golden State. Because of its Mediterranean climate, 100% of the almonds grown commercially in the U.S. come from California, though there are some small-scale and family farms in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. In fact, $3.88 billion worth of almonds were produced in California. If you happen to like almond butter, one of the products that uses almonds, you may enjoy learning how to make homemade nut butters.