Why A 'Fandelier' Is The Kitchen Upgrade All Home Cooks Need ASAP

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your kitchen cool and comfortable is almost always a struggle, especially when you're whipping up classic Salisbury steak for dinner or baking a batch of your favorite chocolate cherry-stuffed cookies. Kitchens are working spaces, full of activities that naturally generate heat, both from cooking and gathering with loved ones. Even if you're the kind of person to always be putting on an extra sweater or aiming for the seat near the radiator, an overly warm kitchen quickly becomes a less than pleasant place to hang out.

That's where creative solutions like the fandelier come into play. While you can easily reduce the heat in your kitchen with an exhaust fan or open window, extremely hot or cold outdoor temperatures render these solutions pretty ineffective. A fandelier, on the other hand, creates a steady breeze that efficiently circulates air in your space to keep it from feeling stuffy — and it does it very stylishly. Though ceiling fans have been labeled as ugly and outdated for a while now, the fandelier is helping to bring them back in a new and exciting way.

As the name suggests, a fandelier is a combination ceiling fan and a chandelier, offering the functionality of a ceiling fan with the beauty and style of a chandelier. The short fan blades are hidden behind beautiful metal or woven latticework or strands of crystal, with lighting clustered in the center where the blades meet. Take, for instance, Ledier's black caged fandelier with a modern, industrial look, or Opkmb's boho rattan fandelier. Choosing the right one not only keeps your kitchen cool, it also helps brighten the space.