Here's What To Know Before You Put That Wooden Bowl In The Microwave

Though there's an argument to be made that there's simply no need to have a microwave anymore, they're not completely obsolete just yet. Many of us still have microwaves in our homes and use them daily for everything from heating water for that morning cup of tea to using the microwave to temper chocolate to coat homemade treats. For now, at least, they're still a pretty useful item to have in our kitchen — provided, of course, that we use them safely and with a healthy dose of common sense.

Though plastic vessels are the traditional container of choice to chuck into the microwave, increasing concern over potential health risks associated with microplastics has many people turning to more natural materials, like wood. Many assume wood is a safer choice than plastic for warming food — but the opposite may be true. Wooden bowls aren't made to withstand repeated exposure to direct heat, so microwaving can cause them to dry out over time, resulting in warping and cracking.

Additionally, many wooden bowls are made using a variety of glues and finishes that make the vessels sturdy and smooth. This means that when you're heating your wooden bowls in the microwave, you're not just heating the wood, but also the chemicals in these other materials. When heated, these chemicals could leach unhealthy materials into your food just like plastic, making them no safer and potentially more hazardous, as heat-related cracks in the finish could foster bacteria or mold growth.