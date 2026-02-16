The Hands-Down Best Way To Cook Frozen Waffles For A Restaurant-Style Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frozen waffles are a classic low-effort breakfast that still tastes delicious. You can enjoy them plain with syrup or even load them with toppings. The best part about frozen waffles is their convenience — simply pop them in the microwave or toaster and you'll have breakfast ready in only a few minutes. However, if you have a little extra time in the morning, there's a way to cook your frozen waffles that will completely transform them. Ditch the microwave and heat up your frozen waffles on a griddle for the perfect, restaurant-level crispiness.

Frozen waffles are easy to get creative with, but cooking them on the griddle turns this breakfast food into the star of the show. The griddle will get you a nice golden brown finish without the mess of making them from scratch. Cooking them this way will also help to give your waffles a good crunch, as frozen ones tend to turn out a little soggy. Plus, a griddle lets you cook multiple waffles at once, so it's great when you're cooking breakfast for a crowd. And you can even multitask here: fry up some eggs and bacon the side while the frozen waffles heat up. If you don't already own a griddle, the Chefman XL Electric Griddle is great for beginners. Once you start making your frozen waffles on the griddle, chances are you'll never go back.