Lattes are both simple and complicated enough that you may or may not want to make them from scratch — provided you even have the equipment to do so. And once you've invested in an espresso machine, you may not always have time to properly steam the milk and grind the beans for a cafe-quality cup with the taste of fine coffee and the texture of professional micro-foam. There are, of course, simpler ways to make lattes at home without any fancy appliances. But even easy store-bought options are also available.

To find one worth sipping on, Chowhound ranked eight latte mixes from worst to best for all of your morning caffeine needs. Of all the instant latte options, the Korean-inspired brand Seoulli proved to be an effective shortcut to the desired flavor and consistency without cutting any corners. It tasted as close to the real thing as you're going to get in an instant coffee. Only Seoulli elegantly delivered the notes of a medium roast coffee cut with the milk you'd expect from a barista-crafted latte, with a touch of sweetness.

Our instant latte mix ranking prioritized the same expectations you probably have in your own kitchen, meaning the taste had to reign supreme. Overly artificial flavors or that weird, watery finish you might find from an old-fashioned coffee vending machine automatically knocked any contender down a few pegs. Entries that had coffee's signature perky perfume and polish of a professional offering were given higher positions on our list. And Seoulli had just enough of those superior elements to keep climbing up the chart to No. 1; its actual coffee flavor primary among its perks.