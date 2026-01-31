8 Instant Latte Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

I love a fresh-brewed cup of coffee, whether from a classic drip machine, a swanky Chemex, or any other contraption that results in toasty smells filling the air and something hot filling my cup. However, brewing that first cup of coffee is sometimes more of a necessity in the early mornings before work than a leisurely activity — a necessity that requires a bit of haste. For those occasions, when I don't quite have time to grind beans and pack a portafilter, a quick cup of instant coffee is a great option to have on hand.

The only thing that can improve instant coffee is the cream that goes with it. This gives you the option to make a quick latte whether you're at home, camping, out and about, or just don't have milk in the fridge. It's everything you need (for the coffee drinker who can't go without creamer) in one container.

Finding a good instant latte brand to have on hand is another challenge. Some instant coffees don't seem to taste like coffee at all, while others are too sweet, too milky, or too bitter. Choosing the product that's not too far off from the real deal is the best way to ensure you're starting your day right — and we're here to help. I tried and ranked eight different brands of instant latte mixes, breaking them down in terms of which tastes the best, searching for the quick fix that most closely resembles the real deal.