Waffle House Uses This Technique For Its Iconic Fluffy Omelets
The humble Waffle House doesn't just churn out great waffles. It's also served up a staggering number of eggs over the years, and it stands to reason. The Southern chain's regulars on social media have praised Waffle House's uber-fluffy omelets, and it turns out a pretty simple technique is behind the light, airy eggs the folks behind the counter deliver. The trick, according to Waffle House, is using a milkshake blender to beat as much air as possible into each batch of eggs.
While using a blender to whip up eggs is a bit unconventional, it makes sense. When you want eggs to turn out light and fluffy, it's important to incorporate air into the mix. When you whip up eggs (with a blender or with some elbow grease and a whisk), you're adding tiny air bubbles into the mix. As the eggs begin to cook, the air pockets added during the blending process expand, creating the perfectly fluffy, not-too-dense texture Waffle House omelets are known for (timing and temperature also play a role in creating just the right amount of fluff, of course).
How to achieve the most air for creating fluffy omelets
Whisking eggs by hand for a few minutes can incorporate a decent amount of air, but you're not going to be able to beat the aeration ability of a blender. While most home cooks use a whisk to beat air into eggs, it may be worth it to bring out the big guns. A blender will absolutely get the job done, but if you don't feel like hauling one out, you can make use of the kitchen tools you have on hand. A food processor, immersion blender, or even a coffee milk frother (seriously!) can help you incorporate air into eggs for a fluffier result.
A Waffle House employee on TikTok walked viewers through the omelet-making process he follows at work. He starts with two eggs in a blender cup that he sets to froth up in the milkshake maker. Then, he adds two scoops of a butter and oil mix to a pan to heat up. It's unclear exactly how long the eggs froth, but it seems the eggs whip up for at least three minutes or so. The aerated eggs cook super, super quick (we're talking less than a minute in the pan), which just might explain how fast your light, fluffy, perfectly cooked omelet gets to your table.