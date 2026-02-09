The Staggering Amount Of Eggs Waffle House Has Served Since 1955
Eggs have been an American breakfast staple food since at least the 1920s, thanks in part to a successful advertising campaign and to the fact that they're an endlessly versatile (and still relatively cheap) way to get protein in your diet. So any restaurant catering to early risers is likely going to find themselves cracking an impressive amount of eggs. Waffle House is one such establishment; however, thanks to being open for 24 hours, seven days a week, and offering an all-day breakfast, the chain arguably goes through more eggs than most. In fact, the Waffle House website reveals that the company serves up 272 million eggs each year, bringing the total to a staggering 4,931,014,437 eggs (and counting) since it was established in 1955.
Out of all the menu items Waffle House is tracking on its website, eggs stand out as the runaway favorite. In comparison, Waffle House has served about 2.7 billion hashbrowns and 2.2 billion waffles. According to the website, a majority of Waffle House's eggs come from Rose Acre Farms, a family-owned and highly successful company with roots dating back to the 1930s.
A popular but controversial item
Interestingly, when Chowhound examined online reviews of Waffle House products, eggs made our list of Waffle House menu items to avoid. The problem doesn't seem to be the eggs themselves; rather, that preparation is inconsistent from store to store. If you've ever worked as a breakfast cook, you may be painfully familiar with just how opinionated people can be about their eggs. If someone has a strong preference for runny yolks, for example, just a few seconds too long on the heat can mean a disappointed customer. There are, truly, a number of common ways to ruin fried eggs.
If you do wish to order Waffle House eggs, however, you have plenty of options. The All-Star Special seems to be the popular choice; it comes with eggs, toast or biscuit, a waffle, your choice of meat, and your choice of either grits, hash browns, or sliced tomatoes. If ordering online, you can choose whether to have your eggs scrambled (with or without cheese), sunny side up, over light, over medium, or over well. Waffle House also offers breakfast sandwiches, several of which come with eggs, and Signature Bowls, where your egg of choice is served over a bed of hash browns or grits, with various toppings.