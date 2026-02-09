The Staggering Amount Of Eggs Waffle House Has Served Since 1955

Eggs have been an American breakfast staple food since at least the 1920s, thanks in part to a successful advertising campaign and to the fact that they're an endlessly versatile (and still relatively cheap) way to get protein in your diet. So any restaurant catering to early risers is likely going to find themselves cracking an impressive amount of eggs. Waffle House is one such establishment; however, thanks to being open for 24 hours, seven days a week, and offering an all-day breakfast, the chain arguably goes through more eggs than most. In fact, the Waffle House website reveals that the company serves up 272 million eggs each year, bringing the total to a staggering 4,931,014,437 eggs (and counting) since it was established in 1955.

Out of all the menu items Waffle House is tracking on its website, eggs stand out as the runaway favorite. In comparison, Waffle House has served about 2.7 billion hashbrowns and 2.2 billion waffles. According to the website, a majority of Waffle House's eggs come from Rose Acre Farms, a family-owned and highly successful company with roots dating back to the 1930s.