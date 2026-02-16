Meet New England-Style Ice Cream: The Frozen, Chewy Treat You Need Your Teeth To Eat

At its core, ice cream is cream, milk, sugar, flavoring, and sometimes eggs whipped into a cold, creamy delight. But minor changes to ingredients and technique can fundamentally change your ice cream-eating experience. On the other side of the spectrum from the uniquely airy Philadelphia-style ice cream is the chewy, taffy-like New England style.

From Herrell's Ice Cream to Hood, there are many mom-and-pop shops and a small faction of commercial manufacturers in the region, each with their own recipe. But New England-style ice cream has a few key features. For one, the ice cream is churned at a slower rate, resulting in a low overrun, meaning the ice cream base has less air with smaller, more closely packed air pockets, helping to maintain a thick, dense texture. This texture is a perfect base for a heaping of mix-ins like cookies, brownies, and candy.

New England-style ice cream also tends to be higher in fat. For example, Judy Herrell, the current owner of Herrell's, told Serious Eats the ice cream shop uses a 14% butterfat base, which is well above the 10% to 12% used in standard ice creams. This contributes to a richer, denser texture. It also results in a slower melting speed, as fat wraps around and protects all those tiny air molecules and ice crystals. This thick, fat-rich texture is the perfect base for an ice cream chock-full of fillings, as many New England scoops are.