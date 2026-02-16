Here's What Aldi Actually Does With The Items You Return

For anyone who has yet to use it, Aldi's return policy is amazing. As per the store's Twice as Nice Guarantee program, you can literally return any qualified Aldi-brand food item you haven't used (with a valid receipt in hand, of course) and get it replaced plus your money back. And, for select non-Aldi brand items, you can still return them and get your money back. Some smaller caveats apply, of course, so definitely be sure to read the fine print, but the point is the store's return policy is stellar. What Aldi staff does with the returned items, however, is not.

In a nutshell, returns are thrown away. Naturally this may come as bit of a shock, especially considering the store's own return policy states they must be returned unused and in the original packaging. Nevertheless, Aldi employees have repeatedly stated on social media the policy is to dump it all rather than donating or putting anything back on store shelves. And, according to some, it's not quite as simple as just throwing things in the trash. There are some extra steps involved, which may be disappointing to customers and employees alike. The process isn't likely to deter shoppers from visiting the immensely popular grocery store (though there are reasons some people never shop at Aldi), but if you frequently take advantage of the Twice as Nice policy, you may want to know what's happening to the stuff you bring back.