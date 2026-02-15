The In-N-Out Sandwich That's Unexpectedly Lent-Friendly

Most people know meat like beef, pork, poultry, and lamb is a no-go during Lent, at least for those who observe it. It's during this time of year when Lent observers turn to fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and fruits and vegetables. It's also when fast food chains break out their limited-time fish sandwich options to draw Lent-minded customers.

And, sure, McDonald's, Arby's, and Culver's have pretty well-reviewed fish sandwiches, but we like it when chain restaurants have some other options. For that, look to none other than California-based In-N-Out Burger and its grilled cheese sandwich served animal style. This isn't a Lent-only menu item — it's served all year round on the "not so secret menu" — but it is perfect for Lent observers who've had enough of fish and eggs and want a little something creamier and heartier.

Just like its burgers, you can order an animal-style grilled cheese off the not-so-secret menu, which comes with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, extra In-N-Out sauce, and grilled onions, all served on a freshly baked bun. Some reviews said it tastes just like the classic In-N-Out Double-Double because all those fixings are just that good.