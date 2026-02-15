The In-N-Out Sandwich That's Unexpectedly Lent-Friendly
Most people know meat like beef, pork, poultry, and lamb is a no-go during Lent, at least for those who observe it. It's during this time of year when Lent observers turn to fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and fruits and vegetables. It's also when fast food chains break out their limited-time fish sandwich options to draw Lent-minded customers.
And, sure, McDonald's, Arby's, and Culver's have pretty well-reviewed fish sandwiches, but we like it when chain restaurants have some other options. For that, look to none other than California-based In-N-Out Burger and its grilled cheese sandwich served animal style. This isn't a Lent-only menu item — it's served all year round on the "not so secret menu" — but it is perfect for Lent observers who've had enough of fish and eggs and want a little something creamier and heartier.
Just like its burgers, you can order an animal-style grilled cheese off the not-so-secret menu, which comes with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, extra In-N-Out sauce, and grilled onions, all served on a freshly baked bun. Some reviews said it tastes just like the classic In-N-Out Double-Double because all those fixings are just that good.
Reviewers love In-N-Out's affordable Animal Style Grilled Cheese
While In-N-Out doesn't advertise its secret menu pricing, from our research you can grab one animal-style grilled cheese for around $4.50. Fries and a soft drink will cost in the neighborhood of an extra $2.50 each. Add tax and a Lent-friendly combo meal for around $10 is relatively par for the course. Though it's not on the regular or secret menu, you can also order a "veggie burger" that has all the other normal burger toppings, plus the spread, but without the patty.
If you're wondering if the In-N-Out grilled cheese is just another boring grilled cheese, think again. When we tried all the items on the secret menu, this grilled cheese — even without being animal-style — was one of our favorites. Many online reviews seem to agree. When one Redditor noted they ordered a grilled cheese, animal-style, another replied, "This is my exact order, and it is SO GOOD!!!!!" One TikToker tried the animal-style grilled cheese, adding chopped chiles as well, and thought it was delicious paired with animal-style fries. Another TikTok reviewer said it was mouthwatering.
Remember, this grilled cheese is on the secret menu, so you won't see it advertised in-store or in the drive-thru — and we highly recommend going animal-style. Whether you're honoring Lent or just want a vegetarian, meatless option from a good fast food spot, In-N-Out's grilled cheese could be exactly what you're looking for.