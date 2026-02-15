The Giant Shrimp Variety That Low-Key Looks Like An Alien

Typically, when you see shrimp, you're actually looking at shrimp tails. While there are times when it's best to leave shrimp heads on, the seafood counter at the grocery store usually offers either raw or cooked shrimp tails with the heads already removed. But if you've ever seen a whole shrimp, you know they're a little funny looking. Enter mantis shrimp, which are a crustacean that, when whole, look borderline bug-like and kind of resemble aliens (let's just say you should be thankful you'll never see one of these crawling around your house).

The mantis shrimp is named as such because it somewhat resembles a praying mantis, hence the bug-like appearance. But surprisingly, they're not truly classified as shrimp – this is scientifically due to the way they feed, their vision, and their specialized limbs. The mantis shrimp is found in warm, tropical, or subtropical waters. Its meat comes from the tail, as with standard shrimp, but its flavor is on the sweeter side with a tenderness that almost resembles lobster. Mantis shrimp and other shrimp share similar cooking methods, and while it's common for a standard shrimp's head to be separated from its body before it's sold and cooked, mantis shrimp are often sold and cooked whole.