Here's When It's Best To Grill Shrimp With The Heads On

Not only will grilling your shrimp with the heads impart more flavor, but it also works as an added barrier against the flame to hold in more moisture, just like the shells. They'll come off the grill tender and juicy with a nice, crispy snap, rather than dry and rubbery. Additionally, shrimp heads can add a whole new aspect to the meal. Before you peel the whole shrimp, take off the head first and suck out all the delicious juices contained within. The heads are full of flavor, like a quick blast of seafood bisque.

As for the seasoning, there are some good and bad marinades for grilling shrimp. You don't want something too acidic because it could start to break down the proteins and "cook" them before they ever hit the grill. Lindsey Baruch recommends sticking with salt, pepper, and olive oil. "Then I finish my flavor profiles once the shrimp is done," she says, "such as brushing on butter or tossing in more spices."

Adding extra seasoning after they've cooked will avoid burning them on the grill — too much liquid marinade or dry coating will give the grill's flame extra fuel that could just leave them scorched. However, Baruch says, "This will also vary if you are using shell-on or not. Shell-on shrimp can hold a bit more seasoning without burning. If you choose to do a wet brine, make sure it's completely dried off before grilling." So, for perfectly grilled shrimp, you should probably keep the heads on and not go too heavy on the marinade, but if you keep a careful eye with the shells on, you can get away with a little experimentation.