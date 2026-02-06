Poach Shrimp In This Liquid For Mouthwatering Goodness In Every Bite

Mastering the skill of using the court bouillon method to poach shrimp is simple and, just like a butter poached lobster, the results are sure to impress your guests (and make sure you all eat an incredible meal). Some common foods that are poached include eggs and salmon, but you can poach a wide variety of ingredients. You can even create a tasty piece of chicken by poaching it, and you can use a court bouillon to do it.

Plan ahead by preparing your court bouillon early, since it will need about 30 minutes for the flavors to meld, but the poach time for your shrimp will be quick. Clean your shrimp (and don't forget to devein them), heat your court bouillon broth until it reaches 170 degrees Fahrenheit, and add the shrimp. You'll want to cook the shrimp until they turn pink, which takes about five to seven minutes. As soon as the shrimp is done, take it out and make sure to drop it into an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

Once your shrimp is cooked just right and flavored to perfection (thanks to the court bouillon!), you can use it just about any way you like to eat it. Eat it cold in a shrimp cocktail, add it to a green salad, or mix it into a pasta salad.