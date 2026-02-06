Poach Shrimp In This Liquid For Mouthwatering Goodness In Every Bite
If you've never heard of court bouillon, you are probably not alone. As written, it sounds like a royal form of bouillon reserved for kings and queens, and the way it is meant to be pronounced sounds even fancier: coor-boo-yone. Emphasis on the "yone." But it's actually the name of a French cooking method that has been around for centuries. It involves a short cook time in a flavorful broth and translates to "short broth" — and the name is fitting for a method that gives food a quick cook in a well-developed stock.
The most common use for court bouillon is poaching seafood, and shrimp is the perfect candidate. It doesn't need long to cook and, on its own, it has a mildly sweet taste that absorbs the flavors it is cooked in. The method produces simple yet elegant results, and the shrimp is packed with all the flavors of the broth. Traditionally, your basic court bouillon consists of water and vegetables like carrots, celery, and onion, a combination that creates a lovely aroma and a strong flavor base. It also requires aromatic herbs and an acid, such as white wine. If you are short on wine, you can also opt for lemon, which is a perfect pairing for seafood on its own and will only add a deeper flavor to your shrimp.
Perfecting your poach is easy
Mastering the skill of using the court bouillon method to poach shrimp is simple and, just like a butter poached lobster, the results are sure to impress your guests (and make sure you all eat an incredible meal). Some common foods that are poached include eggs and salmon, but you can poach a wide variety of ingredients. You can even create a tasty piece of chicken by poaching it, and you can use a court bouillon to do it.
Plan ahead by preparing your court bouillon early, since it will need about 30 minutes for the flavors to meld, but the poach time for your shrimp will be quick. Clean your shrimp (and don't forget to devein them), heat your court bouillon broth until it reaches 170 degrees Fahrenheit, and add the shrimp. You'll want to cook the shrimp until they turn pink, which takes about five to seven minutes. As soon as the shrimp is done, take it out and make sure to drop it into an ice bath to stop the cooking process.
Once your shrimp is cooked just right and flavored to perfection (thanks to the court bouillon!), you can use it just about any way you like to eat it. Eat it cold in a shrimp cocktail, add it to a green salad, or mix it into a pasta salad.