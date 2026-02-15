The State With The Most Trader Joe's Has Over 200 Locations

From the hidden gems in the Trader Joe's freezer aisle to expensive Trader Joe's items that are still absolutely worth it, the grocer continues to offer more and more cult fandom-worthy products every year. But considering that Trader Joe's got its start as a quirky neighborhood grocer in 1967, it's still amazing that the chain now has over 600 — 631 to be exact — locations across America. It's not surprising that over 200 of those stores are located in the state where the store got its start: California. The first Trader Joe's was located in Pasadena, and today there are four of TJ's locations in the city. Additionally, some of the biggest cities in the state also have multiple locations: Los Angeles has 11 stores, making it the highest number for a city in California; while San Francisco has seven and San Diego has eight.

There isn't another state that even comes close to the number of California Trader Joe's stores, which accounts for around a third of all of the store's locations. California has over 39 million residents, and New York, for comparison, has over 19 million. But New York only has 38 locations in the state. The third largest amount of locations is in Washington state, with 29.