This Easy 2-Ingredient Orange Sherbet Has Nostalgia Written All Over It

Is there anything that takes you back to your grandma's kitchen quite like the taste — and oh-so-perfectly-summery sweet, citrus smell — of orange sherbet? While you can certainly pick up a half gallon of orange sherbet at the grocery store, it's incredibly easy to whip the dessert up in your own kitchen. All you'll need is orange juice and a can of sweetened condensed milk. After combining the two ingredients in a blender or food processor, toss it into an ice cream maker (or the freezer — your call), and you'll be left with a delightfully sweet, citrusy treat that'll taste just like the sherbet you used to enjoy from a Flintstones-branded cardboard tube (fellow '80s and '90s ice cream truck treat connoisseurs, you know what we're talking about).

While you can make a ton of varieties of sherbet, there's something about the combination of sweet, syrupy condensed milk and tart orange juice that works together perfectly. The slight tartness of the orange juice is offset by the sugar in the condensed milk, and you can adjust the recipe to suit your tastes. If you prefer your sherbet with more intense citrus flavor, you can use orange juice concentrate instead of orange juice (stock up if this is your preferred method — not many people buy frozen orange juice anymore, and Minute Maid is starting to phase out their juice concentrates). You can also go in the other direction if you prefer a sweeter sherbet, loading up on the sweetened condensed milk until you create the perfect taste of sweet nostalgia.