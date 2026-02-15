The Chicago Italian Restaurant Guy Fieri Never Skips When He Visits
The influence that Italian cuisine has on Chicago is undeniable, and there are some pretty good gems in the area where you can indulge in this European fare. For a Guy Fieri-approved spot, go to La Scarola. The homey neighborhood fixture even appeared twice on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," while also receiving a shout-out from Fieri on an Instagram post from 2024. "Every visit to Chicago MUST include a visit to one of my all-time faves," Fieri says in his caption, referring to one of the best Italian restaurants in Chicago. But even off camera, Fieri gives the joint a visit whenever he finds himself in the city, most likely to get his favorite Veal Chop a la Gabe.
La Scarola, a 25-year-old Chicago favorite, has built a solid reputation in the city. Having amassed (at this time of writing) a sparkling 4.6 stars on Google Reviews and 4.2 stars on Yelp, diners are generally pleased with their overall experience. It's quite a lively place, so it might not be the spot to go for intimate dinners, but it's definitely worth a visit if you're looking for fantastic dishes. But one thing's for sure: even with just 24 hours to eat in Chicago, it's worth trying to see what the fuss is about.
What Guy Fieri loves to eat at La Scarola as seen on Triple D
The pasta fagiole, a comforting soup-style dish with a flavorful broth, is a mainstay of La Scarola's bestseller list, and quite a few people mention in online reviews that it was the best pasta fagiole they've ever tried. Guy Fieri seemed to enjoy the dish, too, as it appeared in episode 76 of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." And in season 34, episode 3, where Fieri made two of La Scarola's dishes under the instruction of Armando Vasquez — one of the owners of the restaurant — the grilled baby octopus left an impression. Fieri thoroughly enjoyed the layers of flavor in this smoky seafood dish crafted with finesse. "The octopus is so tender. You taste the octopus, you taste the olive oil, you taste the fresh garlic, you get the parsley ... the sweetness is what really ties it all together," he says.
The Pasta Lorenzo, a red-sauce shrimp dish, also made an appearance. "It's got good spice, tender shrimp, tender chicken...," he says. "[There's] smokiness in the chipotle [and] a little bit of sweet that you're getting from the Roman tomatoes." But if you're in it for the ultimate Fieri experience, get his favorite: the Veal Chop a la Gabe. It's a hearty meal, with a 10-ounce piece of meat as the centerpiece, which undergoes three processes — pounding, breading, and frying — before it's finally drizzled with lemon-garlic sauce. The entire menu is an unapologetic feast of the senses, making La Scarola one of the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurants that are definitely worth a visit.