​​The Chicago Italian Restaurant Guy Fieri Never Skips When He Visits

​​The influence that Italian cuisine has on Chicago is undeniable, and there are some pretty good gems in the area where you can indulge in this European fare. For a Guy Fieri-approved spot, go to La Scarola. The homey neighborhood fixture even appeared twice on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," while also receiving a shout-out from Fieri on an Instagram post from 2024. "Every visit to Chicago MUST include a visit to one of my all-time faves," Fieri says in his caption, referring to one of the best Italian restaurants in Chicago. But even off camera, Fieri gives the joint a visit whenever he finds himself in the city, most likely to get his favorite Veal Chop a la Gabe.

La Scarola, a 25-year-old Chicago favorite, has built a solid reputation in the city. Having amassed (at this time of writing) a sparkling 4.6 stars on Google Reviews and 4.2 stars on Yelp, diners are generally pleased with their overall experience. It's quite a lively place, so it might not be the spot to go for intimate dinners, but it's definitely worth a visit if you're looking for fantastic dishes. But one thing's for sure: even with just 24 hours to eat in Chicago, it's worth trying to see what the fuss is about.