​​The Toe-Tapping Music You're Most Likely To Hear In Trader Joe's (Customers Love It!)

Everything about the Trader Joe's experience is intentional. Store layouts are varied by location and moment, almost like a treasure hunt (there are even kids' treasure hunts set by crew members complete with stuffed animals to find). This variety is an invitation to slow down and check out new products, rather than tooling through the store robotically. The music soundtrack is another brilliant layer to that. If you are humming along, chatting with crew members along the way, and slowing down to check out new products, there's a decent chance you're in the moment and enjoying the shopping experience.

This approach is clearly working for Trader Joe's in spades. In fact, Trader Joe's was voted the No. 1 grocery store in the United States. The unique Trader Joe's store vibe has even been a source of its own music inspiration. Members of the band Dana and Alden released a song called "Let's Go To Trader Joe's" that went viral. While you happily saunter through the aisles listening to "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac or "Yellow" by Coldplay (two jams you might here on the store's speakers), arm yourself with these Trader Joe's secrets to maximize your TJ's enjoyment: remember that you can return anything (even open items if you aren't satisfied), you can ask a crew member to try any product in the store, and you should never sleep on special products (like a limited edition "Red Red Wine"), because once they are gone, they may not be re-stocked.