The Dead Giveaway On Coffee Packaging That You're Drinking Low-Quality Beans

Few things can derail a day faster than a bad brew. Good coffee isn't cheap, but with all the options on the shelf, it can be hard to choose just one bag of coffee beans. To avoid buyer's remorse, it's best to start learning how to spot the best coffee bean brands for all your brewing needs. One dead giveaway that you're drinking low-quality beans is right on coffee packaging, and that's the lack of one important disclosure: the elevation at which those beans were grown.

Everything from the roasting process to a coffee's country of origin can tell you something about its flavor. Elevation plays a role as well. Generally speaking, coffee beans grown at higher elevations produce a better flavor. The cooler temperatures at these heights slow the growth of the coffee plant, giving it more time to develop the sugars that translate into more nuanced flavors. Drainage also tends to be better at higher elevations. This means less water in the beans and a more concentrated, distinct taste.

Coffee plants grown at high altitudes might bear less fruit and take a longer time to mature, but the wait is often worth it. When shopping for coffee, look for words like "altitude," "elevation," or a number with the acronym MASL (or just M) beside it. This stands for "meters above sea level," and anything above 1,200 MASL will likely have the depth and richness serious coffee drinkers are looking for.