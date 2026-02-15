The Steakhouse Chain Once Awarded 'Best Steak' By The Alabama Cattlemen's Association
While a restaurant's accolades are not the be-all and end-all in the dining scene, awards do help foodies scope out the good stuff they might never have discovered otherwise. Big Mike's Steakhouse — awarded "Best Steak" by the Alabama Cattlemen's Association in 2016 — seems like the real deal, and you'll be glad it's now on your radar.
The Alabama chain won specifically for its ribeye from its multiple locations, including Thomasville, Orange Beach, Guntersville, Andalusia, Moundville, and Auburn. Considered a governing body that highlights the state's rich cattle industry, the team from the Alabama Cattlemen's Association seeks out nominated restaurants and tries the steaks themselves, making sure to consider the flavor and succulence. Having won this award, we can expect that Big Mike's ribeyes are deliciously tender, guaranteeing a melt-in-your-mouth bite.
A ribeye steak is the perfect cut for grilling, and the cut is available in two sizes on the restaurant's menu. The standard ribeye is 16 ounces while the titular "Big Mike" steak weighs in at 24 ounces. If you prefer filet mignon, there's one on the menu nestled in applewood bacon. But if you're visiting for the award-winning plate, make sure to get the ribeye.
What makes Big Mike's Steakhouse's award-winning steak so good
Each of Big Mike's Angus beef steaks comes with rustic Bavarian bread and creamy cinnamon butter, introducing new layers of flavor to the dish without outshining the steak. The labor-intensive four-step process makes the steaks even more special. They're marinated, seasoned, wood-fire grilled, and finished with garlic herb butter. It's one of a steak restaurant's red flags to have a vague menu, so the Alabama gem's transparency as to the cooking process is a good sign.
Big Mike's ribeyes also sport a healthy amount of marbling, which can impact your steak as it ensures a more flavor-packed and juicy product. Patrons have also commented on the thickness of the steak, which came out excellently cooked just the way they liked it, according to reviews. As of February 2026, the 24-ounce steak costs $56 and the 16-ounce meat goes for $41, so the award-winning steak seems a decent bang for your buck. If you're proceeding with the former, you might want to enlist the help of a few friends — or show up famished and devour it on your own.