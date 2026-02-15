The Steakhouse Chain Once Awarded 'Best Steak' By The Alabama Cattlemen's Association

While a restaurant's accolades are not the be-all and end-all in the dining scene, awards do help foodies scope out the good stuff they might never have discovered otherwise. Big Mike's Steakhouse — awarded "Best Steak" by the Alabama Cattlemen's Association in 2016 — seems like the real deal, and you'll be glad it's now on your radar.

The Alabama chain won specifically for its ribeye from its multiple locations, including Thomasville, Orange Beach, Guntersville, Andalusia, Moundville, and Auburn. Considered a governing body that highlights the state's rich cattle industry, the team from the Alabama Cattlemen's Association seeks out nominated restaurants and tries the steaks themselves, making sure to consider the flavor and succulence. Having won this award, we can expect that Big Mike's ribeyes are deliciously tender, guaranteeing a melt-in-your-mouth bite.

A ribeye steak is the perfect cut for grilling, and the cut is available in two sizes on the restaurant's menu. The standard ribeye is 16 ounces while the titular "Big Mike" steak weighs in at 24 ounces. If you prefer filet mignon, there's one on the menu nestled in applewood bacon. But if you're visiting for the award-winning plate, make sure to get the ribeye.