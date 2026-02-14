The Chef Boyardee Meal We Ranked Best Surprisingly Wasn't A Pasta Option

Ol' Chef Boyardee. He seems like a jolly old chap. You see him on his branded cans, a sly smile below a hearty mustache, all adorned in his chef whites and hat. He's not just a cartoonish mascot either. Chef Boyardee was a real chef who immigrated to America at the age of 17 and founded the company way back in 1928.

Nearly 100 years later, the brand still exists, selling all sorts of canned and microwaveable pastas executed to varying degrees of success. With all these options, we thought we'd give the iconic chef's culinary creations a little taste test, so we tried nine Chef Boyardee items and ranked them worst to best. Our favorite of the bunch wasn't even one of the brand's classic Italian pasta options, though. Instead, the top spot went to Chef Boyardee's Rice with Chicken and Vegetables.

Most of the products we reviewed had a soft and gummy consistency, but the rice with chicken and vegetables actually delivered a pleasing texture. Each individual grain of rice had a nice al dente bite — a far cry from the mushy mess that ruined some of the other options like Chef Boyardee's Beefaroni and mac and cheese. A few other factors set it apart even further from the brand's various meals we tried.