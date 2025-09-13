The Discontinued Chef Boyardee Item No One Wants To Have Back

Canned goods from Chef Boyardee have been a household staple since 1942. Chef Boyardee, the face of this canned food, was once a bona fide celebrity chef back in the day, and nearly a century later, his face still smiles from the shelf. Still, not every one of this brand's creations has stood the test of time. Take, for example, the brand's infamous chicken Alfredo.

Chef Boyardee's canned chicken Alfredo was discontinued on May 6, 2024. This may have been more of a blessing than a curse for most people, given that it has received abysmal reviews on most retailer websites. As one customer said on Instacart, "Chef Boyardee needs to stick with red sauce-based products. There was nothing "Alfredo" about this white sauce. Out of the can without added seasoning, it is so bland." It goes without saying that while Chef Boyardee has been a staple in our childhoods, especially the canned Chef Boyardee dinner that was every '90s kid's dream. Still, clearly, some of this brand's food is best left off the shelves.