The Discontinued Chef Boyardee Item No One Wants To Have Back
Canned goods from Chef Boyardee have been a household staple since 1942. Chef Boyardee, the face of this canned food, was once a bona fide celebrity chef back in the day, and nearly a century later, his face still smiles from the shelf. Still, not every one of this brand's creations has stood the test of time. Take, for example, the brand's infamous chicken Alfredo.
Chef Boyardee's canned chicken Alfredo was discontinued on May 6, 2024. This may have been more of a blessing than a curse for most people, given that it has received abysmal reviews on most retailer websites. As one customer said on Instacart, "Chef Boyardee needs to stick with red sauce-based products. There was nothing "Alfredo" about this white sauce. Out of the can without added seasoning, it is so bland." It goes without saying that while Chef Boyardee has been a staple in our childhoods, especially the canned Chef Boyardee dinner that was every '90s kid's dream. Still, clearly, some of this brand's food is best left off the shelves.
Social media reviewers really don't want the chicken Alfredo back
As if the retailer user reviews for Chef Boyardee's chicken Alfredo were not bad enough, other social media users all but sealed its fate. One TikTok influencer said the noodles had a potato-like texture, the chicken was rubbery and tasted fake, and the sauce was indescribably weird due to its terrible aftertaste. Normally, there would be at least one brand loyalist in the comment section doing their best to keep the product looking good, but that is not the case.
Typically, when products get discontinued, fans create petitions to bring the product back through platforms like Change.org or MoveOn. However, Chef Boyardee's chicken Alfredo has yet to be listed anywhere. While there are some discontinued canned goods we wish would make a comeback, like Chef Boyardee's Roller Coasters, it's safe to say that the chicken Alfredo won't, and shouldn't, be coming back anytime soon.