'Their Fries Are The Best Anywhere': The Regional Fast Food Chain That Needs More Locations
French fries are the litmus test of any real fast food chain. Whether it's a roast beef shop, a chicken sandwich spot, or a classic hamburger chain, if it doesn't have good french fries, then what is it even doing? Of course, larger chains like McDonald's, Shake Shack, and Wendy's are well known for having good fries. But there are also some off-the-radar regional chains that serve spectacular spuds.
According to reviews, one such regional chain is Habit Burger and Grill. A Tripadvisor reviewer praised Habit Burger's fries in 2014, saying, "[They] are hands down my favorite fries of any chain I can think of right now. And their fry sauce is divine."
In 2020, Habit Burger and Grill was acquired by Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. Through all that growth and change, however, one thing has remained consistent — the quality of Habit Burger's french fries. "Their fries are the best anywhere," said one 2025 reviewer on Yelp. Another reviewer on Reddit goes beyond just the fries: "Great quality burgers, fries, and the onion rings are nice and tasty with a satisfying crunchiness."
This California-based burger chain opened in 1969 and has since expanded to nearly 400 locations across 14 states and internationally. Most Habit Burger locations are still on the West Coast, though, with a smattering on the East Coast. But it's sparse in between, meaning this regional chain has a lot of space to grow.
Habit Burger offers more than just good french fries
Outside of those high-quality fast food french fries (and the Double Char Burger that USA Today Readers' Choice Awards named the best fast food burger in 2025), another thing that sets Habit Burger and Grill apart is its unique variety of meals and sides. On the main menu, you'll find one of the best chain restaurant steak sandwiches per reviewers, an ahi tuna filet sandwich, a veggie burger, and a seasonal patty melt, among other distinctive items.
The chain offers sides like tempura green beans, onion rings, and limited-edition treats like cheesy cauliflower tots in addition to a garden salad or sliders. Sweet potato fries are another side that many customers agree are fantastic. Even better, if you can't decide between the delicious regular fries or the sweet potato fries, you can go halfsies and get both for $4.59. You can even do half onion rings or half tempura green beans. With so many great reviews and intriguing food options, there may be a lot of potential new customers between the West and East Coasts waiting to get their hands on those delicious fries and Double Char Burger.