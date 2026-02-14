'Their Fries Are The Best Anywhere': The Regional Fast Food Chain That Needs More Locations

French fries are the litmus test of any real fast food chain. Whether it's a roast beef shop, a chicken sandwich spot, or a classic hamburger chain, if it doesn't have good french fries, then what is it even doing? Of course, larger chains like McDonald's, Shake Shack, and Wendy's are well known for having good fries. But there are also some off-the-radar regional chains that serve spectacular spuds.

According to reviews, one such regional chain is Habit Burger and Grill. A Tripadvisor reviewer praised Habit Burger's fries in 2014, saying, "[They] are hands down my favorite fries of any chain I can think of right now. And their fry sauce is divine."

In 2020, Habit Burger and Grill was acquired by Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. Through all that growth and change, however, one thing has remained consistent — the quality of Habit Burger's french fries. "Their fries are the best anywhere," said one 2025 reviewer on Yelp. Another reviewer on Reddit goes beyond just the fries: "Great quality burgers, fries, and the onion rings are nice and tasty with a satisfying crunchiness."

This California-based burger chain opened in 1969 and has since expanded to nearly 400 locations across 14 states and internationally. Most Habit Burger locations are still on the West Coast, though, with a smattering on the East Coast. But it's sparse in between, meaning this regional chain has a lot of space to grow.